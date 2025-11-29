SEBI Suspends Brokerage Prabhudas Liladher From Taking New Clients For Seven Days—Here's Why

The Securities Exchange Board of India has suspended the brokerage firm, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd. from engaging with new clients, signing new contracts, or launching new schemes for seven days.

The regulator has alleged that the brokerage of misusing client funds, mis-reporting margins, and incorrect reporting.

The move came after the SEBI, along with National Stock Exchange of India, and BSE Ltd. conducted a comprehensive joint inspection at Prabhudas Lilladher from Nov 2, 2022 to Nov 8, 2022.