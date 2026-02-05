SBI Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

State Bank of India is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, later this week. The bank confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges. SBI is the largest banking and financial services organisation in India, with an asset base of over Rs 61 trillion. The bank serves over 50 crore customers through its vast network of over 23,085 branches, 63,580 ATMs/ADWMs, 82,900 BC outlets.

SBI Q3 Results: Date

State Bank of India has announced that its Central Board will meet in Mumbai on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, to consider the financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, among other agenda items.

SBI Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

State Bank of India's trading window for dealing in the bank's securities has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives or dependents from Jan. 1, 2026. It will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

SBI Q3 Results: Earnings Calls

State Bank of India said that its representatives will interact with analysts and institutional investors on Feb. 7, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. after the declaration of its Q3FY26 results. The meeting will be held in person at the State Bank Bhavan Auditorium at Nariman Point, Mumbai. It will also be webcast live.

SBI Q2 FY2026 Results

State Bank of India reported a 10% year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit to Rs 20,159.67 crore, compared to Rs 18,331.44 crore. SBI's net profit was supported by the sale of its stake in Yes Bank, which added Rs 4,593 crore to the topline. Net interest income increased 3% YoY to Rs 42,984.06 crore from Rs 41,619.54 crore.

Provisions rose 19.9% to Rs 5,400 crore from Rs 4,506 crore (YoY). Operating profit declined 6.8% to Rs 27,311 crore from Rs 29,294 crore. Gross NPA stood at 1.73% against 1.83% (QoQ), while net NPA was at 0.42% compared with 0.47% (QoQ).

SBI Share Price History

SBI shares have risen 0.89% in the last five trading sessions on the NSE. The stock has risen 6.66% in the last one month, while it has been up 33.96% in the last six months. Year to date, SBI share price has gained 8.91%. In the last one year, the stock has risen 40.00%. State Bank of India's 52-week high stood at Rs 1,089.80 on Feb. 3, 2026, while the 52-week low was Rs 680, recorded on March 3, 2025.

At 2:58 p.m. on Thursday, SBI shares were trading 0.40% higher at Rs 1,072.50 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.52% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

