SAIL Q3 Net Profit More Than Doubles To Rs 374 Crore

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Friday posted over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 374.03 crore, supported by higher revenues. It had reported a net profit of Rs 141.89 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose over 11% to Rs 27,545.93 crore from Rs 24,723.43 crore a year ago.

In a separate statement, the company's CMD Amarendu Prakash said, "We have delivered an improvement in profitability, with profit after tax rising 60 per cent year-on-year for 9M FY26, driven by higher volumes, operating leverage and prudent financial management. The strong sales traction was supported by robust domestic demand and improved market penetration".

He said that despite volatility on the input cost front and a competitive pricing environment, the company sustained operating profitability, supported by higher volumes, product mix optimisation, and continued cost discipline.

In April-December, the company's profit after tax (PAT) was Rs 1,554 crore, higher than Rs 970 crore in the nine-month period of FY25.

SAIL produced 14.35 million tonnes of steel in 9M FY26 and sold 16.61 million during the nine-month period.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is among India's top five steel-making companies, having an overall capacity of over 21 million tonnes.

