Q3 Results Today: 22 Companies To Announce Earnings, Focus On Kotak Mahindra Bank And UltraTech Cement

The Q3FY26 results for as many as 22 companies will be announced on Saturday, Jan. 24. These results will focus on the financial performance of the firms between October and December, marking the third quarter of FY2025-26.

These companies span across key sectors such as finance, metals, infrastructure, energy and others. They will share insights on revenue, profits, margins, assets and other aspects in the Q3FY26 results. These will be closely monitored by investors and analysts to understand the financial health of the companies as well as gain broader insights about sectoral trends.

Key companies that will announce Q3FY26 on Jan. 24 include Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, UltraTech Cement Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation, among others. Some companies may also announce dividends. Most will hold earnings conference calls following the result announcement.

List Of Companies Announcing Q3 Results On Jan. 24

Advik Capital Ltd., Arcee Industries Ltd., Bridge Securities Ltd., Bansal Roofing Products Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Cyber Media India Ltd., Gian Life Care Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., JTL Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Marg Techno Projects Ltd., Sacheta Metals Ltd., Sai Industries Ltd., Shyam Metallics and Energy Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Vakrangee Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2FY26 v Q2FY25 (Consolidated)

The bank's profit after tax (PAT) fell 3% to Rs 3,253 crore from Rs 3,344 crore. Net interest income rose 4% YoY to Rs 7,311 crore from Rs 7,020 crore. Net interest margin (NIM) declined to 4.54% from 4.91%.

Asset quality improved with net NPA at 0.32% versus 0.43% in Q2FY25. CASA ratio eased slightly to 42.3% from 43.6%. Return on assets (ROA) fell to 1.88% from 2.17%, while return on equity (ROE) dropped to 10.38% from 12.23%.

UltraTech Cement Q2FY26 Results

UltraTech Cement Ltd consolidated net sales rose 21.3% YoY to Rs 19,371 crore from Rs 15,967 crore in Q2FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) surged to Rs 1,232 crore from Rs 703 crore. Ebitda jumped 45% YoY to Rs 3,268 crore from Rs 2,253 crore.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Q2FY26 v Q2FY25 Results

Chennai Petroleum Corporation's consolidated revenue from operations rose 38.9% to Rs 20,034 crore from Rs 14,425 crore in Q2FY25. The company posted a profit of Rs 719 crore, reversing a loss of Rs 634 crore in the same quarter last year.

The gross refining margin (GRM) improved to US $9.04 per barrel from a negative US $1.63 per barrel. Operationally, crude throughput reached 3.013 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the quarter.

