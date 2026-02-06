Q3 Results Today — Siemens, Tata Steel, MRF, Shree Cement Earnings Estimates

Big names such as Tata Steel Ltd., Siemens Ltd., MRF Ltd. and others are slated to announce their results on Friday. Here are the consensus estimates by analysts:

MRF Q3 Estimates (Cons, YoY)

MRF is expected to log an 8.4% increase in its revenue during the quarter under review, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The tyre-maker is likely to post a consolidated topline of Rs 30,526 crore for the October-December period, as against Rs 28,153 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's bottom-line is expected to rise by 19%, as per the projections. The profit is seen at Rs 2,226 crore, as against Rs 1,869 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected at Rs 4,655 crore, up 14% as compared to Rs 4084 crore in the year-ago period. The margin is seen rising to 15.2% from 14.51%.

Tata Steel Q3 Estimates (Cons, QoQ)

Tata Steel is expected to log a 2.1% decline in its consolidated revenue to Rs 57,440 crore, as against Rs 58,689 crore in the preceding quarter.

The bottom-line is also seen to be slipped, as the analysts expect the net profit to come in at Rs 2528 crore, down 18.5% from Rs 3102 crore in the July-September period.

The Ebitda is seen at Rs 7,989 crore, down 10.2% as compared to Rs 8,889 crore in the previous quarter. The margin is expected to contract to 14.19% from 15.28%.

Siemens Q3 Estimates (Cons, YoY)

Analysts expect Siemens India to report a significant jump in its financial performance this quarter. Revenue is projected to reach Rs 30,059.9 crore, compared to Rs 4,336.8 crore in the same period last year. Net profit is estimated at Rs 1,022.2 crore, up from Rs 423 crore year-on-year. The company's EBITDA is also seen rising to Rs 1,514.6 crore from Rs 521.4 crore in the previous year's third quarter.

Shree Cement Q3 Estimates (Cons, YoY)

For Shree Cement, the Q3 estimates indicate steady growth across all key metrics. Revenue is anticipated to grow by 18.6% to reach Rs 5,421.6 crore versus Rs 4,572.6 crore last year. Net profit is expected to see a robust increase to Rs 382.4 crore, compared to Rs 193.4 crore in the corresponding quarter. EBITDA is projected to rise by 19% to Rs 1,147.8 crore from Rs 964.8 crore year-on-year.The EBITDA margin is forecasted to improve slightly to 21.89% from 21.10% in the previous year.

