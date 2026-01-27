PVR Inox Is Returning To Its Core After A Popcorn Phase — And Investec Likes The Pivot

PVR Inox's decision to divest its entire stake in premium popcorn brand 4700BC is a strategic, review-led monetisation that should strengthen the balance sheet and sharpen focus on the core cinema business, according to a First Take note from Investec. The brokerage has maintained a 'Hold' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,238, implying an upside potential of about 33% from the current market price of around Rs 932.

PVR Inox has signed definitive agreements to sell its stake in Zea Maize Pvt Ltd, which houses the 4700BC brand, to Marico for an all-cash consideration of Rs 227 crore. The transaction values the business at 2.47x FY25 sales.

Marico will acquire 93.27% of Zea Maize from PVR Inox, while the multiplex operator will retain the balance stake. Marico has the right to acquire the remaining shareholding after three years, subject to milestone-linked conditions.

Strategic Rationale: Back to the Core

Investec notes that PVR Inox has articulated three key objectives behind the divestment: unlocking shareholder value, strengthening the balance sheet, and reallocating capital and management focus toward cinema exhibition.

The brokerage adds that management expects no material impact on in-cinema food and beverage growth or overall growth trajectory. Instead, the exit is expected to be accretive to profitability, free cash flow, and return ratios, and consistent with the company's broader push toward debt reduction, an asset-light structure, and sharper operational focus.

Adjacency That Made Sense, But Had Limits

According to Investec, PVR Inox's entry into packaged snacking via 4700BC was a logical adjacency-led diversification, leveraging cinema consumption to build a premium popcorn brand. However, while the business scaled meaningfully, the brokerage believes PVR Inox was unlikely to scale it to the same extent as a dedicated FMCG parent, given its cinema-led operating model.

With a challenging demand and content environment expected in FY26, PVR Inox's priorities have shifted toward balance-sheet strength and core execution.

Material Deleveraging Benefit

As of September 2025, PVR Inox reported net debt of Rs 618 crore. Investec estimates that the Rs 227 crore proceeds from the divestment are equivalent to roughly 37% of net debt, and should materially improve liquidity and financial flexibility, subject to the use of proceeds.

While retaining a Hold rating, Investec sees meaningful upside driven by balance-sheet improvement, sharper strategic focus, and potential normalisation in cinema demand. The brokerage views the 4700BC divestment as balance-sheet positive and supportive of medium-term returns, reinforcing its target price of Rs 1,238.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors, Hyundai And Other Auto Stocks In Focus As India Mulls Tariff Cut For EU Carmakers

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.