Power Mech Shares Jump On Rs 2,192-Crore Order Wins

Shares of Power Mech Projects Ltd. rose on Friday after the company bagged two orders worth Rs 2,192.4 crore.

The company received an order worth Rs 1,517.6 crore for the mining of river bed mineral in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts.

The second order worth Rs 674.8 crore was from Meenakshi Energy Ltd. for the revival, operation, and maintenance services of its coal-fired power plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The period for the execution of both orders will be five years, an exchange filing said.