Omnitech Engineering IPO: GMP Signals Muted Listing? Here's What Investors Should Know

Omnitech Engineering Ltd.'s IPO will see the high-precision engineered components manufacturing company raising nearly Rs 600 crore from the primary market this week. The mainboard IPO was subscribed 0.08 times on Wednesday

As the subscription enters its second day, the grey market premium (GMP) has declined, indicating a possible flat listing. The GMP had earlier indicated a premium of over 6% for the issue. But on the day of the IPO launch, the GMP declined, indicating around 2% premium.

Here's all you need to know about the Omnitech Engineering IPO.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Omnitech Engineering IPO stood at Rs 0 on Feb. 26. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing at Rs 231 per share. The unlisted shares for the mainboard IPO were as high as Rs 14.5 and slid to Rs 7 a day before the launch.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Key Details

The Omnitech Engineering IPO is a book build issue worth Rs 583 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares, amounting to Rs 418 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 73 lakh shares, worth Rs 165 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 66 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,982. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,748. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,03,794.

The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 216 to Rs 227 per share. Equirus Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The subscription window will close on Feb. 27, with the allotment expected to be finalised on March 2. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on March 4, and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of Omnitech Engineering Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on March 5.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt, set up new projects, fund capex and for general corporate purposes.

About Omnitech Engineering

Omnitech Engineering is a manufacturer of high-precision engineered components and assemblies. It serves clients in industries such as motion control and automation, industrial equipment systems and other industrial applications.

Financials

The company reported a 92.45% year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue from operations to Rs 342.9 crore in FY25 from Rs 178.18 crore in FY24. Net profit grew 132% YoY to Rs 43.87 crore in FY25 from Rs 18.91 crore in FY24.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

