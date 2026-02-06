Nykaa Shares Rise After Robust Q3 Growth, Margin Expansion Draws Positive Market Commentary

Fashion and beauty platform Nykaa is in the 'pink' of its health especially at a time when most consumption stocks were busy sulking, according to brokerage firm Jefferies. It has reiterated its 'buy' rating on Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. with a target price of Rs 315, citing the company's strong all‑round performance.

In its latest note, Jefferies described the December quarter results, which came after market hours on Thursday, as "picture perfect." Shares of Nykaa surged as high as 5.6%.

According to the brokerage, the company impressed across both growth and profitability metrics. Not only growth has been strong across verticals, this was also supported by margin expansion driven by improving operating efficiency across its beauty, personal care, and fashion segments.

Jefferies noted that performance of Nykaa's own brands continue to have the dream‑run on growth, with Dot & Key Ebitda margins in high‑teens, reflecting their growing relevance in the beauty segment and their contribution to overall profitability.

Nykaa Fashion's (Gross Merchandise Value) rose 31% year-on-year to Rs 1,476 crore and One Nykaa's overall customer base surpassed 52 million. With solid traction across categories, improving unit economics, and strengthening brand equity, Jefferies believes Nykaa is well‑positioned for sustained momentum.

Nykaa Q3FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Net profit at Rs 63.3 crore versus Rs 26.1 crore

Revenue up 26.7% at Rs 2,873 crore versus Rs 2,267 crore

Ebitda up 63.2% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 141 crore

Margin at 8% versus 6.2%

Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and seven suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 265.31.

