Northern Arc's Valuation Attractive Says Motilal Oswal As It Initiates Coverage— Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Northern Arc Capital Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 360, citing a structural business transformation, improving profitability metrics, and attractive valuations.

According to the brokerage, Norther Arc has undergone a strategic portfolio shift over the past few years, transitioning from an IR-led book (~81% in FY21) to a significantly more yield-accretive D2C portfolio (~56% currently). The company aims to take this mix to ~70% over the next two–three years, which Motilal Oswal expects will continue to lift yields, margins, and overall profitability.

The brokerage highlights that Northern Arc's disciplined risk management framework—including field-level oversight, FLDG structures, CGFMU guarantees, and stringent partner onboarding—should help keep credit costs contained, especially as rural finance trends normalize.

Motilal Oswal also points to the company's proprietary technology platform as a key competitive advantage. It supports sourcing, underwriting, and collections at scale while preserving asset quality. Additionally, fee-based income streams from fund management and placement activities are helping diversify revenues, improving earnings stability and return ratios.

On the valuation front, Northern Arc currently trades at 0.9x FY27E price/book value and ~7x FY27E P/E, levels the brokerage considers undemanding given the strengthening business mix and improving visibility on growth and profitability.

Motilal Oswal models an AUM CAGR of ~20% and PAT CAGR of ~34% over FY26–28E, with return metrics expected to improve to ~3.2% RoA and ~15% RoE by FY28E.

Given this positive backdrop, the brokerage believes Northern Arc is well-positioned for a multi-year growth cycle, supported by structural improvements, technology-led efficiencies, and a rising share of high-yield retail business.

ALSO READ: Northern Arc Capital Share Price Surges As MOSL Sees 46% Upside — Check Target Price

ALSO READ: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On Lenskart With 'Clear Vision' — Should You Buy?

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.