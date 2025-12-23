Northeast States Lead Investor Growth In 2025: NSE Annual Report

India’s equity markets in 2025 saw a quiet but decisive shift in their underlying base. While benchmark indices held steady and market capitalisation expanded, the most striking trend emerged far from Dalal Street in the Northeast and smaller states, which recorded the fastest growth in new investor registrations.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange report, India added 1.5 crore new equity investors in 2025, taking the total number of registered investors to 12.4 crore. States in the Northeast including Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura posted some of the highest percentage growth rates, albeit from a smaller base. Mizoram saw investor growth of over 30%, while Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya recorded growth of more than 25%. This expansion was not limited to the Northeast. Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu led in absolute additions underscoring how equity participation is deepening both geographically and demographically.

However, this surge in registrations came with a paradox.

Despite the sharp rise in investor numbers, retail trading activity actually declined in 2025. The number of individual investors who traded at least once in the equity cash segment fell by over 9% year-on-year, while participation in equity derivatives dropped sharply by more than 26%.

Market participants say this reflects a shift in retail behaviour. After years of high-volatility trading and strong post-pandemic rallies, investors appear to be turning more cautious choosing to stay invested rather than trade frequently, especially amid uneven market performance and heightened valuation concerns.

The trend also suggests that many new investors entering the market particularly from smaller towns and states may be approaching equities with a longer-term investment mindset, rather than short-term speculation, says the NSE report.