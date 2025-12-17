Equity Vs Expectations: Why Market Veterans Say Investors Should Look Beyond One-Year Returns

The conversation opened with a sharp critique of the current investor mindset. Mohanty pointed out that the obsession with annual returns fails the fundamental understanding of the asset class.

"When the topic of discussion is about how people have not made money for one year, it shows that people are not aligned to the underlying being equity," Mohanty observed. He argued that true equity investors must embrace extended periods of stagnation.

"People should not be making money in equity for a year and should not be making money for two or three years also. If they are comfortable with that, they should be equity investors," he said.

Echoing this view, Ashish Gupta emphasised that a single year is a poor measure for success, particularly for more aggressive categories.

"I echo the view that it's not appropriate to look at only the one-year performance. Especially in the small and mid-cap funds, after all that they have been through, the three-year numbers look good," Gupta noted, shifting the focus toward a long-term horizon.