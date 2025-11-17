Nomura Said To Probe If Profits Inflated At India Bond Desk

Nomura Holdings Inc. is investigating its India fixed-income business, asking senior officials in its rates division to determine whether profits were inflated in recent years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The probe, launched by the bank’s compliance department, centers on how the firm valued trades in Strips, an acronym for Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, bonds made by separating the principal and coupon payments of Indian sovereign securities, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The review matters because Nomura is one of the key players in the Strips market, a niche but a fast-growing part of India’s $1.3 trillion sovereign debt market. The investigation highlights rising concern about this segment, which has become a hotspot for accounting practices that overstate reported gains, the people said.