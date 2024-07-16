"The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on July 17 on account of Muharram. Trading activities across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), will be suspended for the day. Additionally, there will be no trading in the currency and interest rate derivatives segments..Here is the complete list of stock market holidays remaining in July:July 17, Wednesday, MuharramJuly 20, SaturdayJuly 21, SundayJuly 27, SaturdayJuly 28, Sunday.Investors are advised to plan their trading activities accordingly. The stock exchanges will operate as usual on all other weekdays not mentioned in the holiday list..Trading on the equities segment occurs on all days of the week (except Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:A) Pre-open sessionOrder entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrsOrder entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs**with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.B) Regular trading sessionNormal/Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrsNormal/Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrsC) Closing SessionThe Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrsD) Block Deal Session Timings:Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PMNote: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary..Muharram Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed On Wednesday? Check State-Wise Holiday List For July 17"