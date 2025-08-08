MSCI Rejig: Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies, Hitachi Energy Added In August 2025 Rebalancing

Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Waaree Energies and Hitachi Energy India were added to the MSCI Global Standard Index in its August 2025 rebalancing, according to a statement early on Friday. The changes will take effect after market close on Aug. 26. Sona BLW Precision and Thermax were removed.

Vishal Mega Mart is expected to bring passive inflows of $287 million, Swiggy while swiggy is expected to bring inflows of $285 million, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research. Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies are expected to bring inflows of $240 million and $217 million respectively. Sona BLW and Thermax may see outflows of $186 million and $154 million respectively.

In the MSCI India Small Cap Index, 15 stocks were added and six were removed. The additions included Belrise Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Capri Global Capital, CSB Bank, India Glycols, Inventurus Knowledge, Lloyds Enterprises, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nexus Select Trust, Privi Speciality Chem, Sona BLW Precision, Thermax, Transrail Lighting, Yatharth Hospital Trauma and Zinka Logistics.

The deletions from the Small-Cap Index were Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation Systems, MSTC and Protean eGov Tech.