Markets Will See A Comeback If Nifty Sustains Above 21,450, Say Analysts

The benchmark stock indices, after having lost nearly 3% in the last three sessions, may see a bounceback if the current support levels are sustained, according to analysts.

Nifty and Bank Nifty are now trading near their support levels of 21,450 and 45,400, respectively, and if they sustain at these levels, there will be some relief rally, according to Gaurav Bissa, vice president, InCred Capital Financial Services Pvt.

The current levels cannot be a bottom, and a bounce back in the markets cannot be ruled out, Bissa said. "We have seen that the relative strength index in lower time frames is in an extremely oversold zone."

"Tomorrow, if the markets sustain above 21,500 for Nifty and 45,500 for Bank Nifty, we may see some upside towards 21,800–21,850 in the coming days," he said.

Since Nifty has slipped below its 20-day EMA, placed at 21,580, from a short-term perspective, the next support is likely to be seen at 21,300, according to Sudeep Shah, deputy vice president and head of technical and derivative research desk, SBI Securities Co. "In the event that 21,300 is breached, the index could slide towards 21,160 on the downside."