Market Capitalisation Of Six Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Drops By Rs 2.22 Lakh Crore; RIL Biggest Laggard

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms diminished by Rs 2.22 lakh crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in-line with a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gauge declined by 294.64 points or 0.36%.

"Markets ended lower for the fourth straight week as caution prevailed amid mixed cues. The market's direction was initially influenced by earnings announcements, with the banking sector showing strength due to positive results from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. However, a dip in stocks like Reliance capped the recovery.

"Furthermore, foreign fund outflows and uncertainty over trade deals ahead of the August 1 deadline kept volatility high," said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president, research, Religare Broking.