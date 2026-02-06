LIC Shares Surge Over 7% Post Q3 Earnings

Shares of state-owned life insurer LIC on Friday morning surged over 7% after the firm reported a 17% jump in net profit in the third quarter ended December 2025. The stock jumped 6.99% to Rs 899.20 on the BSE. At the NSE, shares of the firm climbed 7.10% to Rs 899.40.

LIC on Thursday reported a 17% jump in net profit at Rs 12,958 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025 on the back of growth in new business and investment income.

The country's biggest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), earned a net profit of Rs 11,056 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago, LIC said in a regulatory filing.

The total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago. Income from investment increased to Rs 1,07,608 crore from Rs 94,336 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

