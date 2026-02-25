KSB Declares Rs 4.4 Final Dividend — Check Record Date

KSB Ltd. on Tuesday has announced final dividend of Rs 4.4 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 76.58 crore to shareholders.

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2025 has been set as May 8. According to the exchange filing the final dividend shall be subject to approval by the members at the Annual General Meeting which will be held on May 20.

The company in May 2025 had given its final dividend of Rs 4 per share. In the financial year 2024, KSB gave Rs 17.50 apiece as dividend and on April 28, 2023 it gave a final dividend of Rs 15 per share.

KSB Q3 Result Highlights

KSB's profit for the October-December period rose 10.8% year-on-year basis. The bottom line stood at Rs 81 crore during the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, compared to Rs 73.1 crore clocked last year, according to its notification to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Revenue for the current quarter rose 7.9% to Rs 784 crore, against a top line at Rs 726 crore for the same quarter last year. Earnings before interest and tax rose 31.7% to Rs 130 crore against Rs 98.4 crore in the same quarter last year, while margin expanded to Rs 16.5% year-on-year.

KSB Share Price Today

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock settled 0.94% higher at Rs 717.10 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.23% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares earlier during the day rose as much as 2.82% to Rs 730.40 per share.

KSB's shares have risen 16% in the last 12 months and fell 5% year-to-date.

