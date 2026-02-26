Kiaasa Retail IPO Allotment Today: Steps To Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And More

The allotment status for the initial public offering (IPO) of Kiaasa Retail Ltd. is expected to be finalised on Feb. 26. The BSE SME issue witnessed a decent demand from investors on the third and last day of bidding on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

The Rs 69.72-crore IPO of Kiaasa Retail Ltd. received bids for 1,09,45,000 shares against 54,90,000 shares on offer, leading to an overall subscription of 1.99 times.

The retail quota of the IPO was booked 2.43 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed to their category 1.14 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the portion reserved for them 14.98 times.

Kiaasa Retail IPO comprised entirely a fresh issuance of 55 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed at Rs 121 to Rs 127 per share.

The IPO opened for subscription on Feb. 23. The listing date for the Kiaasa Retail IPO has been tentatively fixed as March 2. Shares of the company will make their debut on the BSE SME platform.

Investors can check the Kiaasa Retail IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and the issue registrar, Purva Sharegistry (India) Ltd.

How To Check Kiaasa Retail IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Go to BSE website IPO allotment page here .

'Select the issue type as 'Equity.'Choose " Kiaasa Retail Ltd. " from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number). Complete the 'Captcha' verification.

Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.

Steps to Check Kiaasa Retail IPO Allotment Status On Purva Sharegistry

Visit the Purva Sharegistry website and go to the IPO allotment page here .

Select "Kiaasa Retail Ltd." from the drop-down list for company names.

Choose any of these options: Application Number or PAN Number.

Enter the relevant details as per your selection.

Click Search to view your allotment status.

Following the finalisation of IPO shares allotment status, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Friday, Feb. 27.

Kiaasa Retail IPO GMP Today

The latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Kiaasa Retail IPO stood at zero on Feb. 26. The GMP indicates a flat listing of shares compared to the upper band of the issue price of Rs 127 apiece. The latest GMP hints at no potential listing gains or losses for IPO investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund the opening of new stores and for general corporate purposes.

About Kiaasa Retail

Kiaasa Retail is a fashion retailer specialising in women's ethnic and fusion wear. It operates over 100 stores across 80 cities in India. The company primarily offers women's apparel, footwear and accessories.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

