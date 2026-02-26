Anil Ambani Appears Before Enforcement Directorate Amid Probe Into Reliance Group Companies

Amid a probe into Reliance Group companies, Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate had issued fresh summons to the Reliance Group chairman, directing him to appear for questioning on February 26, after he failed to attend a scheduled deposition last week, according to official sources.

The 66‑year‑old businessman appeared for a second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud case involving Reliance Communications.

Just a day earlier, the Enforcement Directorate provisionally attached businessman Anil Ambani's luxury residence, ‘Abode,' valued at ₹3,716 crore, as part of its ongoing money‑laundering probe. The attachment order was issued in connection with the agency's investigation into the alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Communications.

The 66‑metre‑tall, 17‑storey property is located in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill neighbourhood and has now been brought under ED scrutiny as proceedings in the case continue.

So far, the agency has attached assets totaling ₹12,000 crore during the probe and has registered three Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) against companies within the Reliance Group.

His wife, Tina Ambani, had also not appeared before the agency on her assigned dates. She reportedly sought adjournments on two occasions—February 10 and February 17—and has yet to record her statement with the Enforcement Directorate.

This is a developing story.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.