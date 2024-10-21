JSW, ACC, And 29 Others Bid In 10th Round Of Coal Mine Auction

NDTV ProfitMarketsJSW, ACC, And 29 Others Bid In 10th Round Of Coal Mine Auction
A total of 67 coal blocks were put up for sale in June under the tenth round of commercial mines auction.

21 Oct 2024, 08:52 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>More than 10 new companies have participated for the first time under commercial coal mine auction.</p><p>(Photo Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo Source: Unsplash)

JSW Steel, JSW Energy, ACC Ltd, NMDC Ltd, NTPC Mining Ltd and Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. are among the 31 companies which have submitted bids for the tenth round of commercial coal mine auction.

"A total of 31 companies have submitted their bids in the auction process," the coal ministry said in a statement.

More than 10 new companies have participated for the first time under commercial coal mine auction.

A total of 67 coal blocks were put up for sale in June under the tenth round of commercial mines auction. The government has received 44 bids for the 67 coal mines, the statement said.

"The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, to be conducted on Metal Scrap Trade Corporation Ltd. portal," it added.

