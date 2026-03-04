Investors' Wealth Erodes By Rs 16.32 Lakh Crore In Two Days As US-Iran War Turmoil Intensifies

Equity investors became poorer by Rs 16.32 lakh crore in the two-day fall in the stock market after the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran escalated significantly.

On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,122.66 points or 1.40% to settle at 79,116.19. During the day, it crashed 1,795.65 points or 2.23% to 78,443.20. Since Friday, the BSE benchmark has lost 2,171 points or 2.67% amid the onset of hostilities between Iran and the US-Israel since Feb. 28.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 16,32,428.12 crore to Rs 4,47,18,243.15 crore ($4.85 trillion) since Friday last week.

Equity markets were closed on Tuesday for Holi.

"Markets traded with a negative bias on Wednesday, extending their recent corrective trend amid weak global cues and persistent geopolitical concerns. Investor sentiment remained fragile amid weak global signals, elevated crude oil prices and lingering uncertainty around geopolitical developments. Continued foreign institutional selling and currency volatility further dampened confidence," Ajit Mishra, SVP Research, Religare Broking, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.63% to $82.73 per barrel.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel tanked 6.76%, followed by Larsen & Toubro (4.53%). Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Unilever were also among the laggards.

Bharti Airtel, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

The BSE smallcap select index tumbled 2.42% and midcap select index dropped 2.10%.

Among sectoral indices, metal plunged 4%, BSE PSU Bank (3.50%), industrials (3.29%), realty (3.16%), commodities (3.12%), capital goods (2.64%), power (2.59%), services (2.25%) and energy (2.23%).

A total of 3,245 stocks declined, while 1,053 advanced and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Asian markets ended with deep cuts. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 12%. Japan's Nikkei 225, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also ended significantly lower.

