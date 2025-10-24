Infosys, L&T Tech, REC, CESC Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Infosys Ltd., L&T Technology Services Ltd., REC Ltd., and CESC Ltd. are among the eight that will be of interest on Friday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date. REC and Central Bank of India are the two PSU stocks giving a dividend.

The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, as the record date of these dividend stocks is Oct. 27, then shares must be purchased by Oct. 24.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.