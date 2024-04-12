Rupee Closes Weaker Against US Dollar

"The rupee faces some short-term hurdles, but the downside will be limited to Rs 83.40-83.50 levels," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. "Short-term projections suggest the rupee's potential range between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.40, while the medium-term expectations indicate appreciation to around Rs 83.00-82.80."

"Contributing to the dollar uptick, US yields across different timeframes to multi-week tops in response to the higher-than-estimated US CPI figures for March. Mixed US PPI figures and dovish Fed comments have eased risk aversion," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.

"For dollar/rupee, Rs 83.20 will act as a support and Rs 83.50 as a resistance," he said.