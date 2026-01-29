IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Date, Earnings Call Details, Share Price History And More

IDFC First Bank Ltd. will soon release its financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025. The company confirmed the schedule in a filing with the stock exchanges.

⁠IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Date

IDFC First Bank has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, Jan. 31 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025. The results will be subject to a limited review by the joint statutory auditors.

⁠IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in the bank's securities has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from Jan. 1. It will remain shut till Feb. 2, both days inclusive, and will reopen thereafter. This is as per the Bank's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, framed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

⁠IDFC First Bank Q3 Results: Earnings Call

⁠IDFC First Bank will host an earnings call with analysts and investors at 5:30 p.m., IST, on Saturday, Jan. 31 during which senior management will discuss the financial results.

Universal Access:

+91 22 6280 1575

+91 22 7115 8251

Toll-Free Numbers:

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

Hong Kong: 800964448

USA: 18667462133

⁠IDFC First Bank Q2 FY2026 Results

IDFC First Bank reported a net profit of Rs 352 crore for Q2, up 75.5% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 201 crore. Operating profit declined 4% YoY to Rs 1,880 crore compared with Rs 1,962 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. Net interest income rose 7% YoY to Rs 5,113 crore from Rs 4,788 crore. The bank's gross non-performing assets stood at 1.86%, down from 1.97% in the previous quarter. Net NPAs were 0.52%, slightly lower than 0.55% in the prior quarter.

⁠IDFC First Bank Share Price History

In the last five trading sessions on the NSE, IDFC First Bank share price has risen 0.31% and in the last one month, the stock has declined 1.67%. The shares have gained 18.23% in six months, while year-to-date, they have been down 2.90%. In the last one year, the stock has risen 38.97%.

IDFC First Bank stock's 52-week high was Rs 87 on Jan. 2, while the 52-week low was Rs 52.46 on April 7, 2025. IDFC First Bank shares ended 0.24% higher at Rs 83.13 apiece on the NSE on Thursday. This compares to a 0.30% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.

