Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Hero Motors IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 79— Rs 84, Issue To Open On Sept 16

The three-day share sale will include a fresh portion of up to Rs 600 crore, while its existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to Rs 400 crore.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Hero Motors IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 79— Rs 84, Issue To Open On Sept 16
Photo Source: NDTV Profit/AI Generated

Hero Motors Ltd. has announced the price band for its upcoming initial public offering between Rs 79 and Rs 84, according to a public filing released on Thursday. 

The company is seeking to raise Rs 1,000 crore through this book build issue. The upper range of the price band, places the Hero Motors at a valuation of around Rs 3,815 crore.

The Hero Motors IPO is set to open its bidding process on Sept. 16, and will close it on Sept 18. Before the bidding window opens, the company will invite bids from anchor investment on September 15.  

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The three-day share sale will include a fresh portion of up to Rs 600 crore, while its existing shareholders will sell shares worth up to Rs 400 crore.

The minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 14,952 or 178 shares, based on upper price. ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About The Company

Hero Motors was incorporated in April 1998 and is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the United States, Europe, India and ASEAN region. 

Additionally, the automotive technology company provides integrated solutions for both electric and non-electric powertrains, serving two-wheelers, performance automotive, e-bikes, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and eVTOL applications.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Kaynes To Waaree: 36 Stocks, Jefferies' Buy And Sell Calls On India's Industrial Boom

Kaynes To Waaree: 36 Stocks, Jefferies' Buy And Sell Calls On India's Industrial Boom

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com