HDFC Bank Shares To Trade Ex-Bonus Today, Share Price To Halve — Check Allotment Date

HDFC Bank Ltd. share price is set to adjust on Tuesday as the stock trades ex-date for the bonus issue. India's largest private sector lender will give one free bonus equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for every one fully paid-up equity share held.

The date on which a stock starts trading without the benefit of corporate action, i.e., ex-benefit, is known as the ex-date.

The share price of HDFC Bank will halve to reflect the 1:1 bonus issue. The scrip closed at Rs 1,964.1 apiece on the NSE and Rs 1,964.5 apiece on the BSE on Monday.

The record date for determining the eligible shareholders to receive bonus equity shares is Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. Notably, the day will be a trading and a settlement holiday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Only those investors who hold HDFC Bank shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible. This means that purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time.

The HDFC Bank bonus shares will be allotted as on Thursday, Aug. 28. The bonus shares will be open to trade from the next session i.e. Friday, Aug. 29.