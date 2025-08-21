Gold, Silver Prices Dip Lower — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities
Today the prices continued to be below the Rs 1,00,000 mark in India.
Gold prices continued to fall on Thursday on the back of possibilities of the de-escalation of geo-political tensions. Today the prices continued to be below the Rs 1,00,000 mark in India.
The yellow metal was lower at Rs 99,510 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 99,530 on Wednesday.
In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.
Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai
In New Delhi, the price fell to Rs 99,160 per 10 gm compared to Rs 99,180 on Wednesday. The gold price in Mumbai declined to Rs 99,330 compared to Rs 99,350 the previous day.
In Bengaluru, the rate stood at Rs 99,410, while in Kolkata, it was Rs 99,200 per 10 gm. The price of the precious commodity was the highest in Chennai, trading at Rs 99,620 per 10 gm.
The spot gold price was trading lower at $3,344.45 an ounce, according to the World Gold Council. Oct. 3 futures for the yellow metal were trading 0.01% higher at Rs 99,294, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.
Silver Prices
Silver prices corrected by 0.86% and closed at $37.98 levels during the previous week. On MCX, silver prices corrected by 0.82% and closed at Rs 1,13,943.
The precious metal's price was at Rs 1,13,150 per kilogram on the India Bullion Association. Sept. 5 futures for silver were trading 0.16% higher at Rs 1,12,641, according to the Multi Commodity Exchange.