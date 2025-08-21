Gold, Silver Prices Dip Lower — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold prices continued to fall on Thursday on the back of possibilities of the de-escalation of geo-political tensions. Today the prices continued to be below the Rs 1,00,000 mark in India.

The yellow metal was lower at Rs 99,510 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 99,530 on Wednesday.

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.