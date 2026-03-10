Gold, Silver Price Today, March 10: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India increased on Tuesday with investors tracking the geopolitical developments in the Middle East. Higher energy prices tend to feed into broader inflation expectations, which may delay the pace of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. This scenario supported the US dollar and Treasury yields, which in turn weighed on precious metals, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,62,690 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,77,030 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, bullion rose as much as 0.9% to top $5,180 an ounce per ounce, while silver rose rose 2.4% to $89.06, as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,62,420 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,62,170. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,61,750.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,62,860, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,62,640 and Rs 1,62,510 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,77,010 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,75,710 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,77,400 and Rs 2,77,030 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,76,810 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,76,230.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,62,420

Delhi: Rs 1,61,750

Bengaluru: Rs 1,62,510

Chennai: Rs 1,62,860

Hyderabad: Rs 1,62,640

Kolkata: Rs 1,62,170

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,77,010

Delhi: Rs 2,75,710

Bengaluru: Rs 2,76,810

Chennai: Rs 2,77,400

Hyderabad: Rs 2,77,030

Kolkata: Rs 2,76,230

