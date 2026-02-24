Gold, Silver Price Today, Feb 24: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates fell in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad on Tuesday. The movement in precious metals came after a landmark US Supreme Court ruling against Trump's tariffs, which triggered sharp cross-asset volatility. The sudden policy shift has intensified global uncertainty, with several governments across the globe reacting cautiously, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Tuesday is Rs 1,61,240 per 10 gms while the silver rate is Rs 2,66,010 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot silver gained 1.79, or 2.2% to $86.50 per ounce, while gold was trading nearly 1% higher at $5,151 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,61,000 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,60,780. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,60,670.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,61,790, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,61,450 and Rs 1,61,580 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,66,040 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,65,070 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,68,100 and Rs 2,67,750 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,67,540 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs. 2,65,690.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,61,000

Delhi: Rs 1,60,670

Bengaluru: Rs 1,61,450

Chennai: Rs 1,61,790

Hyderabad: Rs 1,61,580

Kolkata: Rs 1,60,780

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,66,040

Delhi: Rs 2,65,070

Bengaluru: Rs 2,67,540

Chennai: Rs 2,68,100

Hyderabad: Rs 2,67,750

Kolkata: Rs 2,65,690

