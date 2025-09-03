Gold Price Hits Fresh Record High— Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices hit a fresh record extending its seven day rally into fresh highs crossing the Rs 1,06,000-mark. The rally driven by the escalating trade tensions on a global scale is also due to the weak Rupee. The yellow metal was trading at a fresh record high of at Rs 1,06,200 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association compared to Rs 1,05,140 on Tuesday.

The prices had soared higher on the back of global trade uncertainty Further, domestically, the weakening of the local currency has fueled safe haven demand of the yellow metal.

Over the past year, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,03,910, seen on Aug. 31, before the prices settled higher today. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 74,240 on Nov. 15.