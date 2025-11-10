Gold Price Advances To Rs 1,21,480 Levels — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities

Gold prices in India stood at Rs 1,21,480 on Monday. Gold held steady as traders weighed a weaking US economy against progress on ending the government shutdown.

The metal was little changed, trading just above $4,017 an ounce. Gold remains on course for its strongest annual gain since 1979, having reached a series of record highs before retreating last month. US rate cuts have underpinned prices, which have also been buoyed by inflows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and sustained central bank buying.

Economists at Macquarie Group expect prices to decline over the next year following a 50% year-to-date surge. "With global growth beginning to recover, central bank easing cycles nearing completion, real interest rates still relatively high, and tensions between the US and China easing (for now), we believe the near-term peak has been reached," strategists including chief economist Ric Deverell wrote in a note Thursday.