Gold Extends Rally To Hit Record High — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices extended its rally to hit a new record high at Rs 1,08,900 per 10 gm on Tuesday, according to the India Bullion Association, compared to Rs 1,08,140 on Monday. The prices recently crossed the Rs 1,08,000-mark, hitting a fresh record.

The rally is driven by a possible rate cut from the Fed, weakening in the dollar and the escalating tensions on the global scale.

Due to the volatility in trade, geopolitical stances and escalating tensions, there is a rise in the demand for the safe haven metal, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta. Gold futures have also hit a fresh record high.