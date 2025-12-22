Gold And Silver Hit All-Time Highs As Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Gold and silver soared to all-time highs, as escalating geopolitical tensions and bets on further US rate cuts added momentum to the best annual performance in more than four decades.

Bullion climbed more than 1.5% to surpass the previous record of $4,381 an ounce set in October, while silver rallied as much as 3.4%, closing in on $70 an ounce, extending gains that have put both metals firmly on course for their strongest annual performance since 1979.

The latest push higher comes as traders bet that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates twice in 2026, as US President Donald Trump also advocates for looser monetary policy. Lower rates are typically a tailwind for precious metals, which don’t pay interest.

Rising geopolitical tensions are also enhancing the haven appeal of gold and silver. The US has intensified an oil blockade against Venezuela, stepping up pressure on the government of President Nicolás Maduro, while Ukraine attacked an oil tanker from Russia’s shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time.