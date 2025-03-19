T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan Match On As Islamabad Withdraws Boycott

The India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup will go ahead as scheduled after Pakistan's government decided to withdraw its boycott call following persuasion from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, ending an impasse that cast a shadow on the ongoing tournament.

The game against India is scheduled to be held in Colombo on February 15.

"In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan hereby directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," the Pakistan government stated in a press release.

It was clear that the country would withdraw the call after Bangladesh Cricket Board chief Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to take the field for the greater good of the game.

"...this decision has been taken with the aim of protecting the spirit of cricket, and to support the continuity of this global sport in all participating nations," the statement from the Pakistan government added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also received a call from Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who urged him to withdraw the boycott call.

"The Sri Lankan President requested the Prime Minister to accord serious consideration to amicably resolve the current impasse."

