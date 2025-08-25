Business NewsMarketsFPIs Turn Net Sellers For Second Session, Offload Shares Worth Over Rs 2,200 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

FPIs Turn Net Sellers For Second Session, Offload Shares Worth Over Rs 2,200 Crore

The DIIs turned net buyers of equities worth Rs 3,214.85 crore, reversing a one-day selling streak.

25 Aug 2025, 10:57 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,700 crore. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,700 crore. (Photo: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian shares on Monday for the second consecutive session.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,218.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors turned net buyers of equities worth Rs 3,214.85 crore, reversing a one-day selling streak.

The FPIs sold equities worth Rs 1,623 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,700 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after it closed with declines on Friday. Prior to that, the benchmark indices had maintained a six session gain streak at market close.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.65 points or 0.39% higher at 24,967.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 329.06 points or 0.40% up at 81,635.91.

ALSO READ

Trade Setup For Aug. 26: Nifty Faces Resistance At 25,000 Levels
Opinion
Trade Setup For Aug. 26: Nifty Faces Resistance At 25,000 Levels
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT