FPIs Turn Net Sellers For Second Session, Offload Shares Worth Over Rs 2,200 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers of Indian shares on Monday for the second consecutive session.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 2,218.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. The domestic institutional investors turned net buyers of equities worth Rs 3,214.85 crore, reversing a one-day selling streak.

The FPIs sold equities worth Rs 1,623 crore on Friday, according to the National Securities Depository Ltd. So far in August, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,700 crore.

The FPIs sold shares worth Rs 17,741 crore in July and bought equities worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed in the green on Monday after it closed with declines on Friday. Prior to that, the benchmark indices had maintained a six session gain streak at market close.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 97.65 points or 0.39% higher at 24,967.75 and the BSE Sensex closed 329.06 points or 0.40% up at 81,635.91.