FPIs Stay Net Sellers For The Third Day
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,168.8 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Monday for the third consecutive session.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,168.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the eighth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 781.4 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Indian equities worth Rs 1,240 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 closed 33.15 points, or 0.15%, lower at 22,442.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 17.39 points, or 0.02%, higher at 73,895.54.
