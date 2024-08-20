FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Day

Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,458 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 12th successive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,252.1 crore, the NSE data showed.

The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 33,102.3 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 38,115.1 crore.