FPIs Stay Net Sellers For Second Day
Overseas investors stayed net sellers of Indian equities on Tuesday for the second consecutive day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth approximately Rs 1,458 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the 12th successive session and bought equities worth Rs 2,252.1 crore, the NSE data showed.
The FPIs have sold stocks worth Rs 33,102.3 crore this month, while domestic institutional investors have mopped up stocks worth Rs 38,115.1 crore.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 13,805 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 extended its gains for a fourth consecutive session and the S&P BSE Sensex continued its rally after a one-day blip to record their highest closing since Aug. 2, as shares of finance and IT companies led the gains. The Nifty ended 126.20 points or 0.51%, higher at 24,698.85 and the Sensex was 378.18 points or 0.47%, up at 80,802.86. During the day, the Nifty and the Sensex rose as much as 0.6% to 24,734.30 and 80,942.96 respectively.