FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Session, Mop Up Nearly Rs 600-Crore Shares
In 2025 so far, FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.60 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, which includes primary market transactions.
Foreign portfolio investors (IPOs) stayed net buyers for a second consecutive session as they mopped up Indian equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
In the last session on Wednesday, they had net bought shares worth Rs 1,171.71 crore, breaking a 14-day selloff streak. In the first two weeks of December, they pulled put Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian stock market, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).
In 2025 so far, FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.60 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, which includes primary market transactions.
Meanwhile, the domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree on Thursday, as they mopped up shares worth Rs 2,700.36 crore. They have been net buyers since the past 40 sessions. The DII's steady purchasing has helped the Dalal Street to weather the FPI exodus.
Market Recap
Most sectoral indices fell with Nifty Media leading the decline. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty IT were in the green.
The NSE Nifty 50 Index fell 3 points or 0.01% down to 25,815.55.
Nifty Media fell over 2% in trade and emerged as the top losing sector for the day. Nifty Realty fell for the third consecutive day with Raymond and Sobha as the top losers.
Nifty Auto fall for the third consecutive day. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers, as 2,684 stocks declined, 1,481 advanced and 183 remained unchanged on the BSE.
State Bank of India, Shriram Finance Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. emerged as the top gainers for the day.
On the other hand, HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Max Health, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the worst performers of the Nifty 50 index.