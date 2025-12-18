FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Session, Mop Up Nearly Rs 600-Crore Shares

Foreign portfolio investors (IPOs) stayed net buyers for a second consecutive session as they mopped up Indian equities worth Rs 595.78 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In the last session on Wednesday, they had net bought shares worth Rs 1,171.71 crore, breaking a 14-day selloff streak. In the first two weeks of December, they pulled put Rs 18,000 crore from the Indian stock market, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

In 2025 so far, FPIs have pulled out nearly Rs 1.60 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, which includes primary market transactions.

Meanwhile, the domestic institutional investors continued their buying spree on Thursday, as they mopped up shares worth Rs 2,700.36 crore. They have been net buyers since the past 40 sessions. The DII's steady purchasing has helped the Dalal Street to weather the FPI exodus.