FPIs Stay Net Buyers For Second Day In Row, Mop-Up Shares Worth Rs 221 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors stayed net buyers of Indian shares for the second day in a row, as they mopped up stocks worth approximately Rs 221 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The domestic institutional investors, who remained buyers for the third straight, net bought stocks worth Rs 591.3 crore.

This comes as the Indian benchmarks closed lower for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 120.85 points, or 0.47% lower at 25,355.25, while the BSE Sensex settled 345.80 points, or 0.41% down at 83,190.28.

The FPIs have bought shares worth Rs 2,999 crore in July so far and Rs 14,590 crore in the previous month, as per National Securities Depositories Ltd. data. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 74,902 crore.

In June, financial services stocks received the largest share of FPI inflows. The sector accounted for 61% of total FPI flows during the month, marking the fourth consecutive month of net buying, according to data available on NSDL.