ADVERTISEMENT
FPIs Snap Three-Day Buying Spree To Turn Net Sellers
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,929.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Wednesday after three consecutive days of buying.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,929.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,897.9 crore, the NSE data showed. Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 28,034 crore worth of Indi...
Overseas investors in Indian equities turned net sellers on Wednesday after three consecutive days of buying.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,929.6 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,897.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 28,034 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2023, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 106.80 points, or 0.49%, higher at 21,850.05, and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 277.98 points, or 0.39%, to close at 71,833.17.
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT