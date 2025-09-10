FPIs Sell Shares Worth Rs 116 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors switched to being net sellers of Indian shares on Wednesday after a day, even as markets extended their rally for the sixth session at close.

The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 115.7 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

The DIIs stayed net buyers for the 12th session and bought stake worth Rs 5,004.29. In the first week of September, FPIs sold stake worth Rs 17,873.09 crore.

So far in September, the FPIs have sold stakes worth Rs 11,862 crore, according to NSDL, and 1,42,497 in the entire year.

The FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 34,993 crore in August and Rs 17,741 crore in July. On the other hand FPIs bought stake worth Rs 14,590 crore in June. In 2025 so far, the FPIs have net sold equities worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

The benchmark equity indices closed higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 104.5 points or 0.42% higher at 24,973.1 and the BSE Sensex closed 323.83 points or 0.4% up at 81,425.15. The Nifty rose as much as 0.67% during the day to 25,035.7, while the Sensex was up 0.67% to 81,643.88.

Twelve out of the 15 sectors on the NSE closed in the green, with the Nifty IT, Defence and PSU Bank leading the gains.