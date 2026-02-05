FPIs Break Buying Streak, Sell Shares Worth Over Rs 2,100 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors turned their back on Indian equities on Thursday and turned net sellers. The overseas investors sold Rs 2,150.51 worth of stocks, after staging a strong comeback two days ago.

Domestic Investors remained net buyers and bought stocks worth Rs 1,129.82 crore. On Wednesday, FIIs had bought stocks worth Rs 20 crore, while DII had mopped up equities worth Rs 250 crore.

Tuesday's session marked the highest single-day cash market buying from FPIs since Oct. 28. The investors had purchased 5,236 crore. DIIs also remained supportive of the market, with net purchases worth Rs 1,014 crore on the same day, adding to the overall positive sentiment.

FIIs' cash market buying of over Rs 5,200 crore represented a three-month high and signalled a sharp improvement in risk appetite. Notably, the buying was broad-based, with no major block deals influencing the inflows, indicating genuine institutional participation rather than one-off transactions.

The heavy buying action came after India and the United States sealed a trade deal on Feb. 2, 2026, putting to rest months of high stake speculation and anticipation.

The FPIs have bought equities worth 9,442 crore so far in the month, whereas they have sold 26,520 crore worth of shares in 2026.

Market Recap

India's benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, ended lower on Thursday, ending three days of advances. Dalal Street took cues from international peers — Japan's Nikkei, China's Shanghai, the German DAX and the British FTSE — which all struggled due to slump in metal prices and the shock from Anthropic's new AI tool. The rupee closed eight paise stronger against the US dollar. The local currency ended at 90.35.

The braoder market showed mixed performance with the Nifty Midcap 150 down 0.3% and Nifty Smallcap 250 down 1%.Market breadth remained weak, with the advance–decline ratio at 21:29. Among Nifty constituents, Hindalco Industries was the top loser, falling more than 3%. In the midcap space, Tube Investments and Hindustan Zinc led the declines. Sectorally, all indices ended in the red except Nifty PSU Bank.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Copper Q3 Results: Margin Contracts, Profit Declines 16% On One-Time Cost

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.