Hindustan Copper Q3 Results: Margin Contracts, Profit Declines 16% On One-Time Cost

Hindustan Copper Ltd. just relaesed its earnings for the quarter ended December, and the company's quarterly performance weakened sequentially, with net profit declining 16% to Rs 156 crore from Rs 186 crore earlier.

Revenue also moderated, falling 4.3% to Rs 687 crore versus Rs 718 crore in the previous quarter. Operating performance softened as well, with EBITDA down 13.4% at Rs 245 crore compared to Rs 282 crore earlier, leading to a contraction in operating profitability, as EBITDA margin slipped to 35.6% from 39.3%.

Hindustan Copper Q3 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue down 4.3% at Rs 687.3 crore vs Rs 718.1 crore

EBITDA down 13.4% at Rs 244.5 crore vs Rs 282.2 crore

EBITDA margin at 35.6% vs 39.3%

Net profit down 16.0% at Rs 156.3 crore vs Rs 186 crore

The quarter included a one‑time cost of Rs 96 crore related to a post‑retirement scheme, which materially impacted reported earnings. Excluding this exceptional item, however, the company delivered a strong operational rebound — EBITDA rose 21% on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 340 crore, and EBITDA margins expanded sharply to 49.5%, reflecting improved underlying performance despite headline declines.

This is a developing story.

