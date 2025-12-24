Five Stocks To Buy: UPL, Biocon, Petronet LNG And More
The stock recommendations come with specific target price and stop loss price.
Several top analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Axis Securities, and NeoTrader this morning issued bullish calls on five key stocks spanning IT, chemicals, airports, pharmaceuticals and oil & gas.
Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder at NeoTrader, recommends buying Mphasis at Rs 2,938, with a target price of Rs 2,980 and a stop loss at Rs 2,900. Out of 40 analysts tracking the company, 28 maintain a 'buy' rating, seven recommend a 'hold,' and five suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 5.6%.
Also backed by Venkatraman, Petronet LNG is a buy with a Rs 285 target and a Rs 277 stop loss. Out of 34 analysts tracking the company, 15 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold,' and nine suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11.6%.
Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal Financial Services sees an opportunity in UPL, calling it a buy with a target of Rs 820 and a stop loss at Rs 760. Out of 22 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 3.1%.
A buy recommendation from Jain is placed on GMR Airports, targeting Rs 112 with a stop loss at Rs 100. Out of seven analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 7.5%.
Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities advises buying Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 395 and a target of Rs 414. Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and five say 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 6.9%.