Five Stocks To Buy Today: AU Small Finance Bank, SBI Life, Ashok Leyland, And More

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, metal, auto and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,305.10)

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive VP & Head of Equity Research, Kotak Securities has recommended a buy on Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. with a target price of Rs 1,350–1,375 and a stop-loss at Rs 1,270. The stock is currently trading Rs 1,305 apiece.

Chandan Taparia, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research, MOFSL has also recommended a buy on Dr. Reddy's with a stop-loss at Rs 1,270 and a target price of Rs 1,380.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 976.40)

Raja Venkatraman, Co-Founder, NeoTrader has recommended a buy on AU Small Finance Bank Ltd. at Rs 980 with a stop-loss at Rs 960 and a target price of Rs 1,010.

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 210.30)

Akshay P. Bhagwat, Senior VP, JM Financial has issued a buy call on Ashok Leyland Ltd. with a target price of Rs 219–225 and a stop-loss at Rs 203.

Lupin Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,247)

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One has suggested buying Lupin Ltd. at Rs 2,236 with a stop-loss at Rs 2,190 and a target of Rs 2,310.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,108)

Chandan Taparia, Head – Technical & Derivatives Research, MOFSL has given a buy call on SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd. with a stop-loss at Rs 2,050 and a target of Rs 2,220.

