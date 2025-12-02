Five Stocks To Buy: PB Fintech, Paytm, Exide Industries, ITC, HCL Tech And More

NDTV Profit brought five stock recommendations from various brokerages and analysts heading into Tuesday's trading session.

Stocks from new-age fintech, auto components, FMCG, and technology segments made it to the stock recommendation list.

Centrum Broking Head AVP - Technical & Derivatives Research (Equity Research) Nilesh Jain suggested a buy for PB Fintech Ltd. (Policybazaar) for the session. He has given a target price of Rs 1,930 apiece. The stop loss is at Rs 1,828 apiece.

Axis Securities SVP - Technical and Derivatives Research Rajesh Palviya suggested a buy for One97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm). The target price is Rs 1,400 apiece, which implied a 2.4% upside potential from the buy price of Rs 1,367. The stop loss is at Rs 1,345 apiece.

Palviya also recommended Exide Industries Ltd. for today's session. He has given a target price of Rs 394 apiece, which indicates an upside potential of 3.7% from the prevailing market price of Rs 380. The stop loss is at Rs 375 apiece.

JM Financial Senior VP Akshay P Bhagwat suggested ITC Ltd. for the session. The target price is in the range of Rs 418 to Rs 425 apiece. The stop loss is at Rs 395 apiece.

NeoTrader Co-Founder Raja Venkatraman suggested a buy for HCL Technologies Ltd.

The target price for the stock is Rs 1,680 apiece, which implies a 1.8% upside potential from the price of Rs 1,650. The stop loss is at Rs 1,630 apiece.