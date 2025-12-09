Five Stocks To Buy Or Sell: L&T, PB Fintech, Wipro, SBI And Eternal

Market analysts and brokerages shared their top stock recommendations for the upcoming trading session, offering a mix of buy and sell calls across the technology, banking, and infrastructure sectors.

Top picks included Larsen & Toubro Ltd., PB Fintech, and Wipro Ltd., while State Bank of India and Eternal appeared on the sell list.

Kotak Securities Senior Vice President Shrikant Chauhan placed a buy rating on engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T).

He recommended an entry for a target price of Rs 4,070, implying an upside from current levels. The stop loss was set at Rs 4,020.

BlueOak Wealth Partner Amit Goel selected two stocks for the session. He advised buying fintech major PB Fintech Ltd. (Policybazaar) at Rs 1,917 for a target of Rs 1,947, with a stop loss at Rs 1,893.

Goel also recommended buying IT services giant Wipro at Rs 260, targeting Rs 270 with a stop loss of Rs 250.

Conversely, VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered analyst and founder of SMT Stock Market Today, suggested a sell on State Bank of India. She recommended selling in the Rs 975-980 range with a target of Rs 945 to Rs 930 and a stop loss at Rs 995.

NeoTrader Co-Founder Raja Venkatraman recommended selling Eternal below Rs 285. The target price is Rs 277, with a stop loss at Rs 290.

Venkatraman also placed a sell call on pharmaceutical major Cipla below Rs 1,497.