Five Key Charts To Watch In Global Commodity Markets This Week

Cocoa keeps getting crazier, with the surge to a record of almost $12,000 a metric ton this month being accompanied by the most extreme price swings since the 1970s. The rally is raising the cost of maintaining positions and forcing traders to exit the market, draining liquidity and leaving cocoa vulnerable to bigger volatility. A key question is how high prices can go from here? Some traders who just attended an industry gathering in Brussels say $15,000 is possible this year, while others said predicting a top is too hard.